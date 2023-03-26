Aries Wealth Management Purchases 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $336.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

