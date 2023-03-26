KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

