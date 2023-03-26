Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.