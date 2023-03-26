Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average is $254.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

