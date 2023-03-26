Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 70 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.22. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

