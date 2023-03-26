StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 7,062 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.