LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

