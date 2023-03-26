Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,353 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

