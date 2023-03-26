American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.