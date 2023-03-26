Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

