Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

