Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $390,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.