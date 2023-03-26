LVW Advisors LLC Invests $735,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

