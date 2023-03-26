Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

