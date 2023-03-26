Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.78. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

