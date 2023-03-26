StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

