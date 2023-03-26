Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

