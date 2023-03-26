StrongBox Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

