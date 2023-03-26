Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

