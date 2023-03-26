PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1,231.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.