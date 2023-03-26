Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s Largest Position

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 13.1% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.67 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

