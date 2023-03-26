Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.