Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 255 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

