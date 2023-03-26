Aries Wealth Management Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.