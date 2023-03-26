KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 7,672 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

