PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.64. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

