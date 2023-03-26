Lincoln Capital LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.29 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.