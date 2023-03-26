KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 7,236 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

