The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

