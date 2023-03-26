The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 3.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.