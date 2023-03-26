Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

