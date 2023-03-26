Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases Shares of 7,528 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

