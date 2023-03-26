Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.