iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

