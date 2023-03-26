Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.01.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

