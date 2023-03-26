PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
