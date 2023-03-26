Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,292,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of GPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

