StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

