NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

