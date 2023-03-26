DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.16.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

