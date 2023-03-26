DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $190.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

