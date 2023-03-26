Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

