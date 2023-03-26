PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $346.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.69. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

