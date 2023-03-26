Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.