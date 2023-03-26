Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.0 %

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average of $176.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.