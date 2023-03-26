Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 121,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

