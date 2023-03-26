iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.09. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

