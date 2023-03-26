Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $602.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.