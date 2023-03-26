Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.