Aries Wealth Management Buys 111 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

